The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, engaged in a heated on-air debate with former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah.

The disagreement started after Nana Yaa painted a gloomy picture of the Ghanaian economy on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Nana Yaa said Ghanaians are languishing in abject poverty due to among other things food inflation and soaring fuel prices.

“The cost of doing business has gone off the roof, leading to the suffocation of many businesses.” she said.

Nana Yaa called for measures to prevent the influx of imported goods into the market and underscored the need for price regulation.

She argued that, the free market economy should not shortchange consumers, noting that, the current inflation did not accurately reflect the reality on the ground.

In a rebuttal, Sam Pyne accused Nana Yaa of engaging in propaganda insisting that her claims are not the true reflection of the facts.

He said the CPP woman peddled falsehood for claiming food prices have increased astronomically over the years.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, General Secretary of the CPP

Despite the tense exchange, Nana Yaa stood her ground, urging Sam Pyne to retract his statement.

But Sam Pyne went further to accuse Nana Yaa and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in propaganda and playing cheap partisan politics with the economy.

A livid former CPP General Secretary warned Sam Pyne not to associate her with the NDC, emphasizing that she is not a member of the opposition party.

Ms. Jantuah however urged government to put in place measures to resuscitate the ailing economy.

