The burial service of the former Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith will take place on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The ceremony will be held at the Al-Azziz Mosque at Burma Camp in Accra at 7:00 am.

This was announced in a statement issued on behalf of the family by Ambassador Victor Smith on Wednesday.

The deceased who was a former Army Commander and Ambassador to the United States will be given a full Military burial in accordance with the Muslim tradition.

Lt General Smith passed away on Tuesday, December 19 after a short illness.

He was 78.

Lieutenant General JH Smith served as the Minister of Defence during the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills and also held the position of Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA.

