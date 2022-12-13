Former High Commissioner to UK, Victor Emmanuel Smith, add cc has said Ghana should be declared a danger zone in the 2024 elections.

He said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday in reaction to a comment by the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, as he condemns the violence that erupted at the just-ended Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser congress.

Nana Boakye on the show said the NDC has demonstrated and confirmed their violence status.

According to him, the congress over the weekend has shown that the party does not have anything to offer the country, adding that every Ghanaian has now seen how violent the NDC is and can be.

He has, therefore, called on the police to declare the Accra Sports Stadium, where the second phase of the congress will take place as a danger zone as the NDC is fond of using gunshots, blocks, sticks, insults among others to cause violence that disturbs the peace of the country.

However, the comments did not go down well with Mr Smith who was also on the show and slammed him.

“I heard Nana B say that because of our election this Saturday, the police should declare the Accra Sports stadium as a danger zone. I also want to tell him that in 2024 the world should know that Ghana is a danger zone per his argument. We won’t sit down for them to misbehave this time round,” he warned.

Why Asiedu Nketia is contesting NDC Chairman – Victor Smith reveals