The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised homeowners in affected areas of the earth tremors that hit parts of Accra on Monday to inspect their buildings for possible cracks.

In a release signed by the Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, he asked affected persons to seek technical advice from engineers and other building experts.

The tremor occurred around 10:00 am and 11:53 am at an estimated magnitude of 4.0, 10 km from Gbawe.

Some residents of Kokomlemle, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Osu, Ablekuma Manhean, Accra, New Town, Legon, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua, McCarthy Hill among others said they felt the earth movement.

NADMO said its outfit is working closely with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to obtain the exact details of the tremor, including the magnitude and epicentres.

They added that the “public will be duly informed of any development.”

Meanwhile, NADMO has urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

This, they explained is because “the tremors were not damaging and there is no reported destruction of lives and properties.”