Former High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Emmanuel Smith, has said he would vote for the incumbent chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, at the party’s congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

According to him, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s achievements during the 2020 elections were impressive hence he sees no reason why he should be ousted as chairman of the party.

“If you do well, why wouldn’t the people give you another chance? I don’t have a problem with anybody. Asiedu Nketia and Ofosu Ampofo are my friends and I am not pursuing anybody’s interest but I will vote for Ofosu-Ampofo.

“There is no doubt about it and it’s not because he is my friend but because I want the best for our party and our country,” he said.

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the party will hold its national elections.

It is no longer news that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC is contesting the incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

By all indications, this will be an intriguing contest. Win or lose, one of the contestants will come out politically bruised.

But Mr Smith speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday says both candidates did very well as a team and things were already looking good for the party hence wondered why Mr Nketia will want to rock the boat.

“Go for the flagbearership position if you want to lead and not the chairmanship position because this is not a promotion. Does Asiedu Nketia have ulterior motives? Why does he want to move from a GS position when he is already doing so well?

“If he had remained at the General Secretary position, he will take us to war because I know what he is capable of doing because he is one fearless person,” he added.

Already, there is serious trouble between the camp of Mr Nketia and the incumbent Ofosu- Ampofo ahead of the upcoming National Congress as the two are throwing “insults” at each other.

Listen to the audio below for more of his submissions:

