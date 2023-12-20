Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, the former Minister of Defence and Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces, commonly known as JH Smith, has passed away.

He died at age 78 after a brief illness.

Family sources have confirmed that he died on the morning of Tuesday, December 19.

In addition to his distinguished military career, Lieutenant General JH Smith served as the Minister of Defence during the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills.

He also held the position of Ghana’s Ambassador to the USA under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Suspend Lithium agreement with Barari DV – Dormaahene to government

Catholic Bishop clarifies Pope Francis’ directive to bless same-sex marriages

Wife of cocoa merchant demands access to property from husband after…