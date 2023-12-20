The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, is urging government to temporarily halt the implementation of the nation’s first lithium mining agreement.

Expressing concerns, the revered traditional leader stated that the current terms of the agreement do not appear to be advantageous for the country.

His plea aligns with previous calls from civil society groups, experts, policy think tanks, and sections of the public who have sought further clarity or a suspension of the contract terms with Barari DV Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium, an Australian mining firm.

Speaking at the 2023 end-of-year review meeting of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the Dormaahene emphasized the importance of revisiting the contract terms to ensure a fair distribution of benefits for citizens.

“Government has to suspend the contract and re-look at the terms because the mining company [Atlantic] has been given the license to mine not just lithium but any other resources it discovers within the concession area. That is not right because it will come to a time where we would lose control of our own resources,” the Dormaahene stated.

“We are not kicking against any mining of natural resources but we must ensure that the gains are shared equally and so government authorities must carefully re-look at the terms of the deal to bring peace among all stakeholders,” he added.

Suspend the lithium lease agreement – Dormaahene Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Agyemang Badu II. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/hJ1k5nz61D — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 19, 2023

