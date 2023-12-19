Francis-Xavier Sosu, lawyer for the embattled spokesperson for the New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbuissi clashed with officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) after they re-arrested his client in court.

This was after State Prosecutors dropped charges against the Belgian national.

According to the Immigration Service, her continuous stay in Ghana is illegal, therefore, she is to be deported later today.

A video shared by JoyNews in Accra captured the intense confrontation between Mr. Sosu and the GIS officers.

In the footage, a visibly agitated Sosu engaged in a heated exchange and physical confrontation with the Immigration officials responsible for Ms. Abbuissi’s re-arrest.

Mr. Sosu attempted to communicate with his client, but the Immigration officers forcefully prevented him from doing so.

Shalimar Abbuissi’s mother who was in court was seen crying as her daughter was whisk away.

Watch video below

New Force Spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuissi re-arrested by Ghana Immigration Service after the state prosecutors dropped charges against her in court. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/Nb6TizvdDt — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) December 19, 2023

Achimota Rastafarian student scores 8 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Drama as New Force spokesperson is re-arrested for repatriation after prosecutors dropped charges