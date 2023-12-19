Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette has provided an update on the singer’s ongoing fight with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

She disclosed in a new interview that the multiple Grammy winner is having difficulty controlling some muscle movements.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly.’ It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know,” she said.

This update comes a year after Celine announced her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterized by painful muscle spasms and stiffness that typically interferes with patients’ daily lives.

Due to the disease, Celine Dion had to postpone her highly anticipated Courage World Tour indefinitely in May 2023, expressing her apologies to her fans.