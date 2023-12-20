Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 20th December 2023 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 20th December 2023 December 20, 2023 8:22 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV News (19-12-23) New Force spokesperson re-arrested for repatriation after prosecutors dropped charges (19-12-23) Partnership Agreement: GFA announce TECNO Mobile as official smartphone partner (19-12-23) Food Security Alert: Cocoyam production reduces considerably following harsh weather (19-12-23) Nat'l Health Insurance: Mental health care to be included on NHIS from 2024 – Akufo-Addo (19-12-23) Education Priority: Parents in Eastern region Zangos urged to care for their children (19-12-23) Dam Spillage: Group donates relief items to flood victims in Central Tongu and Ada (19-12-23) District Level Elections: Upper Nyanyano election postponed due to pictures, names mix-up (19-12-23)