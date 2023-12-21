Parliament has approved GHS2 billion for the Office of Government Machinery for the year 2024.

Though there was a downward revision in the 2023 midyear review from GHS1.42 billion to GHS1.41 billion, the Finance Minister released GHS948 million.

However, the actual expenditure from January to September 2023 was GHS587.5 million.

The Office of the Government machinery intends to use the amount it will receive from the Ministry of Finance to pay compensation, goods and services, and capital expenditure.

In a report and budget submitted by the government to Parliament, items and agencies to be covered were contested and complaints were raised about duplication.

The Minority questioned the establishment of the Coastal, Middle belt, and Savanna Development Authorities when substantive Ministries are doing the same.

On page 16 of the budget, the Administrator-General intends to assist the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), 100 MDAs, 261 MMDAs, and 131 Independent Constitutional Bodies in upgrading their official assets.

MASLOC will disburse GHS22 million to 12,000 micro-Loan beneficiaries and GHS5.9 million to 800 small-scale and SMEs.

The Inner City and Zongo Development Fund, Ghana Investments Promotion Council, Scholarships Secretariat, and National Identification, among others, have been covered under this budget.

