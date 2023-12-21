The government’s spokesperson for Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has officially announced his bid to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abuakwa North parliamentary primaries.

“The portals for forms were opened so I went through the process, did some submissions and I’m going through the endorsement process” he said.

Mr. Boakye-Danquah said he would go through the rest of the processes, campaign and eventually hope to be voted for to lead the party to win 2024 elections.

He has, for the past years, been heavily involved in affairs of the party and said the time had come for the constituency to have an MP has the welfare of the people at heart, support and provide the basic need of the grassroots to ensure that the party increase its votes in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.

He said his “commitment, discipline, accessibility and capability” in supporting the party in diverse ways was what made him stand tall.

“My key vision for contesting for the position of the Member of Parliament in Abuakwa North Constituency is to help migrate our small holders’ farmers into big players in the agribusiness by investing in farm inputs and sophisticated farm implements to boost their yields and ultimately shore up their profits in the agribusiness. Whilst I will continue with providing more portable water to the various communities until each town and Hamlet in the Constituency is served, I will also provide community health clinics, vocational centers and school blocks to contribute to the quality human resource development in the area,” he said.

NPP will on January 27, 2024, conduct the final leg of its internal election to elect parliamentary candidates (PCs) in constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Nominations for aspiring parliamentary candidates for the election in those constituencies would open on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and close on Monday, December 25, 2023.