Ghana Premier League side, Heart of Lions confirmed the appointment of experienced tactician, Bashir Hayford as the club’s new head coach for the rest of the season.

The 65-year-old replaces Fatawu Salifu who was recently sacked after a torrid start to the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Hayford has signed a contract until the end of the season with an option to extend if he can guide the club to safety.

𝑾𝒐𝒆𝒛𝒐𝒓, 𝑪𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒉. #DzieWoaNu #HOLFC🦁🔴🔵 #FrerolRuralBank pic.twitter.com/cLdRmgBYL5 — Kpando Heart Of Lions Fc (@HeartOfLionsFc) December 21, 2023

Lions are presently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table after fifteen rounds as they remain winless since their return to the top flight.

The Kpando-based club has managed to record just 8 points from 13 matches, with two games in hand.

Hayford’s last job in the Ghana Premier League was at Legon Cities FC, where he coached them from November 2020 to August 2021.

Before he joined Cities, the former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold SC trainer was handling the Somalia national team between March 2019 and February 2020.

Hayford was the head of the Ghana women’s national team, the Black Queens, during the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The 2008 and 2015 Ghana Premier League winning coach is returning to Lions for a second spell, having coached them in the 2006/2007 season.

Bashir Hayford’s first game as Heart of Lions coach is against Legon Cities at the WAFA Park at Sogakope in the matchday 16 games this weekend.