A young Ghanaian man caused quite a spectacle at the Kantamanto market in Accra as he confidently strolled through the market shirtless, showcasing his well-built physique.

The viral video caught the attention of onlookers, who were captivated by the man’s muscular appearance.

With each step, he proudly flaunted his body, drawing the gaze of both men and women present at the market square.

The unexpected display created a stir leading to hushed whispers and exchanged glances.

Some were so intrigued that they started snapping pictures and recording videos of the shirtless man as he walked through the streets of Kantamanto.

Both market regulars and vendors found themselves momentarily distracted from their daily routines as they observed the strong-looking man.

The video has gone viral on social media, with Ghanaians sharing funny reactions.

