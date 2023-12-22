Premier League action will take centre stage for GOtv viewers, with SuperSport featuring Round 18 matches from the 2023-24 season from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 December.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which will allow viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. Subscribe or upgrade to Supa+ to watch all the thrills and spills from England’s elite division.

The round opens early on Thursday 21 December when Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion renew their fierce rivalry with a clash at Selhurst Park. Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has rebuffed criticism that his club does not have the same kind of ambition as the Seagulls.

“As a manager and coach or player you’re going to be criticised for performances and people are going to read into things from performances that are not always there. Personally, I think it is not a bad achievement for a team that has actually spent not very much money and has worked within a reasonable budget to be in the league every year,” said Hodgson.

The headline game from this round is the meeting of Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on the evening of Saturday 23 December. Both the Reds and the Gunners have ambitions of dethroning Manchester City (who will be in action at the Club World Cup this weekend), making this a clutch six-pointer in the title race.

“From my own perspective, I could not be more impressed by what [Arsenal] have done and how they have gone about it,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “The job that Mikel [Arteta, Arsenal manager] has done has been outstanding and it is easy to forget now but there was a period when things were not going as well and Mikel stuck to his principles, so it is good to see him now reaping the rewards.”

Friday features Aston Villa looking to keep up their excellent home record when they welcome strugglers Sheffield United, while Saturday – aside from the Liverpool v Arsenal clash – also brings potential thrillers between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium, as well as Tottenham Hotspur hosting Everton.

“I look at the top teams and there is one common trait, they invest in a plan and stick to it,” said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. “They don’t shy away from the plan at the first difficult thing, whether it’s Liverpool, Arsenal – they stick to the plan. You have to.”

Sunday closes out Round 18 with a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux Stadium – with Wolves manager Gary O’Neil hoping to finally get the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions.

“The impact that you are having on my reputation, and the club and people’s livelihoods is massive,” said O’Neil. “We should be able to talk about the game and not decisions, but unfortunately we can’t.”

Don’t miss the best football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 22 December

22:00: Aston Villa v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 23 December

Manchester City v Brentford – Postponed

14:30: West Ham United v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport GOtv Premier League and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:30: Liverpool v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 24 December

15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League