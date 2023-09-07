Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has appealed to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to apologise to the agent of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who was assaulted during the super delegates election.

Ali Zakaria, the North-East Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan claimed he was beaten mercilessly when he questioned some voters who lifted up their ballot paper to the full view of the delegates after voting.

He said some unidentified delegates attacked him; leaving him with a swollen eye and bruises on his face.

His assault is a major contributory factor Mr. Kyerematen withdrew from the presidential race.

Reacting to this, Allotey Jacobs said though the party is investigating that matter, NPP leadership must reach out to Mr. Zakaria.

He suggested the party sends a delegation to officially visit Mr. Zakaria and empathise with him.

“There is the need for the Elections Committee to send a delegation to visit Alan’s agent. Nothing spoils it, they have to meet the regional team there. There is no need for investigations, the man is hurt. They should empathise with the man,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

