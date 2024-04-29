The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has pledged to resolve all internal issues ahead of the December 7 election.

Addressing Ejisu constituents ahead of a by-election on Sunday, Mr Ntim assured that decisive steps will be taken to unite members.

He has therefore urged calm among all party faithful, stating they must focus on the task ahead to break the eight.

“I do not want issues of independent candidature to plague our party”, Ntim stated as he wooed electorates to vote for the NPP’s Kwabena Boateng.

And it is obvious that such individuals are the closest members of our great party. But I can assure you that when Kwabena Boateng is elected MP for Ejisu our national leadership will ensure that all internal issues in the various constituencies will be resolved” he urged.

The NPP’s hold of the Ejisu constituency is said to be threatened by attempt of a comeback by the former Member of Parliament, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

Though the campaign of the former NPP MP who is going independent has been quiet, it is fast catching attention in the Ejisu by-election.

But the NPP is leaving no stone unturned as party big wigs on Sunday stormed the constituency for a final campaign ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

The streets were filled with political messaging as the NPP charged constituents to vote for its candidate, Kwabena Boateng to retain the seat.

