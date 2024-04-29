A Labour and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) expert, Austin Gamey, has emphasised the need for greater autonomy for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

In recent times, concerns have been raised about the prudent management of employee contributions with an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report suggesting the scheme may struggle to pay contributions in some years to come – a claim SSNIT has denied.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Probe, the labour expert asserted that government’s intervention in the Trust should be curtailed.

Mr Gamey highlighted that SSNIT’s funds belong to its contributors, not the government, and thus called for a shift in the appointment process for SSNIT management.

“Having the long arm of government in the affairs of SSNIT to this extent should be curtailed. And it is up to the contributors who are actually the owners of the money. The government is not the owner of SSNIT, the owners of SSNIT are the contributors and therefore the appointing authority or those who manage SSNIT,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Gamey stressed the importance of contributors playing a proactive role in overseeing their investments and ensuring transparency in decision-making processes.

He urged leaders of labour unions to advocate for a change in the appointment of the Director-General of SSNIT, suggesting that the position should be filled based on consensus within the contributor community rather than by presidential appointment.

“Organised Labour must know that they have a responsibility to protect the interest of those who pay union dues to them. They must look for people who can make decisions and report on them, and who will be the Director-General of SSNIT should be of consent to us.

“It shouldn’t be appointed by the President. And I am not talking of just this current one, I mean that should be the norm going forward.”

To effect this change, Mr Gamey advised organised labour to engage with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and take decisive action.

He underscored the responsibility of labour groups to safeguard the interests of their members, urging them to hold the government accountable for timely SSNIT contributions and penalties for defaults.

As the mouthpiece of the working people, organised labour must come together and get the NPRA, but they need to sit up themselves and bite.

“They need to ensure that the government as an employer has deducted money from people’s salaries and needs to pay SSNIT. And if they default, the penalty it has to pay, the interest they need to add.”

