The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling on the media, trade unions, and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to pay closer attention to the activities of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, emphasized the need for collective action to address the challenges facing SSNIT and ensure the sustainability of the pension system.

He highlighted the alarming findings of the Auditor General’s report for 2021, which revealed that the government owed SSNIT approximately GH¢4.4 billion as of December 2020.

This amount, when combined with the 3 percent penalty for late payment, grew to an astonishing GH¢9.3 billion by December 2021, with GH¢6.9 billion attributed to penalties alone.

The revelations have sparked concerns about the future of Ghana’s pension system and the well-being of retirees.

Mr. Musah stressed that, this is not a new problem but one that has been highlighted in previous reports, urging stakeholders to take proactive measures to address the issue.

He called on Parliament, civil society organizations, the media, and the workforce to prioritize the sustainability of SSNIT.

He emphasized that this is not just about the future but also about ensuring that retirees can maintain a decent standard of living.

Mr. Musah said the pension system must be sustainable for generations to come.

