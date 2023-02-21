Presidential candidate hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, has disclosed that in breaking the 8, the party will need a candidate with industrial revolution.

According to him, his industrial revolution and expertise in trade, has already justified his readiness to lead the party in the upcoming Presidential Primaries within the ruling NPP and the 2024 general election.

He said the NPP is the only government with a lot of policies that have brought relief to Ghanaians with the famous among them being Free SHS and others, hence the need to shift attention from that to job creation that will give opportunity to the youth.

Mr Kyerematen said this on Monday when he received massive endorsement for his presidential ambition as part of his regional campaign tour to the Oti Region.

The regional engagements offer him the opportunity to sell his presidential ambition and explain his agenda of transformation of the country to party executives, leadership delegates, as well as the general membership, when given the nod to lead the party and Ghana at large in 2024.

He advised delegates to repose trust in him and give him the maximum support to lead the party to victory in the next general election.

The flagbearer hopeful also asked for endorsement from the chiefs and eldest of the area, saying that his next form of government will include the traditional rulers as the main stakeholders to transform the country’s development.

Wishing him well on his endeavor, Dambai chief, Nana Kwaku Beyanor, advised all aspiring presidential hopefuls to carry a clean campaign and tell Ghanaians what they can do to transform Ghana when given the nod.

