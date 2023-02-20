Minister Designate for Trade and Industry says while he is jovial and enjoys playing around, he can’t stand diabolic gestures towards him.

This, he explained is because such things get him angry.

Mr Hammond said he believes in proper human relationships.

“…I believe in proper human relationship. What I can’t stand is when consciously somebody tries to play diabolics with me. I can’t stand it,” he said when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday for vetting.

According to him, though he has a ‘solid relationship’ with people “nobody plays games with me.”

“When we started, I was laughing and Chief Whip warned me it is national television, I shouldn’t joke and all that. I think that life is too short, we shouldn’t be so serious about everything. That is why I am always laughing,” he added.

His comment was in response to a question posed by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson – if approved, will you exercise the patience to do the work as a minister as required by the Constitution since as a minister, there is the likelihood of being provoked?

This, he said, is because he noticed that Mr Hammond lost his temper at a point during the vetting process.

According to Adansi-Asokwa MP, the reason he got agitated is that one of the members of the Appointments Committee was unfair to him, explaining that the questions asked by the member were not based on the report, hence his reaction.

He, however, assured that he will be of the best character and temperament if appointed.

“I will contain my temperament and I will relate beautifully with everybody,” he said.