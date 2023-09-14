A popular marijuana seller has reportedly inflicted cutlass wounds on a 17-year-old okada rider at Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region.

According to reports, the suspect, known as “Cobra” had a long standing feud with the boss of the victim identified as Abraham Ahiadu.

Their feud is said to be about his illegal sale of the banned substance known in local parlance as ‘wee’.

So when Cobra saw the victim in his neighborhood, he thought he was on a fact finding mission to subsequently report him to the police.

He then engaged the victim in a heated argument. An angry Cobra reportedly inflicted cutlass wounds on Abraham.

Residents in the area intervened and rushed the young okada rider to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

They later reported the matter to the police.

ALSO