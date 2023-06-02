A member of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign team, Nana Ohene Ntow, has strongly denied allegations that some market queen mothers were paid to file for Mr Kyerematen’s nomination in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential elections.

According to Mr Ntow, the traders who came from different regions did so out of their own accord and as a fulfillment of a promise they made to Mr Kyerematen during his campaign tour earlier this year.

Mr Ntow stated: “They promised us in January when we were campaigning there that when the time is right they will show support. We only paid for their transportation and covered their accommodation because they came from very far places.”

He emphasised that this gesture by the market queens is a testament of Mr Kyerematen’s popularity and support among the people.

The former NPP General Secretary also mentioned that Mr Kyerematen was both stunned and humbled by the show of goodwill.

Expressing optimism, Mr Ntow said Mr Kyerematen will secure a spot on the shortlist if the NPP holds a Special Congress on August 26.

On May 31, 2023, a group of market queens demonstrated their support for Mr Kyerematen by picking up nomination forms on his behalf for the NPP presidential election.

These market queens expressed their gratitude towards Mr Kyerematen for his unwavering support during his tenure as the Trades Minister.

In recognition of his efforts, they decided to rally behind him and contribute to his bid for the NPP’s flagbearership race.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections in November, with a total of 10 candidates having picked up nomination forms so far.

ALSO READ:

Group of market queens pick nomination forms for Alan

Alan has been ordained by God to lead Ghana – NPP MP

Alan Kyerematen launches campaign fundraising app