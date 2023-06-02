The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied claims that it plans to cancel the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for junior high school students.

GES explained that it is moving from the old objectives-based curriculum to the standards-based curriculum, which is likely to change the nature and form of the BECE.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the grading system by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the Director General of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, said reports of the purported cancellation of the BECE are untrue.

“We are not cancelling the BECE. What is confusing people or some of our people is that we are now moving away from the old objectives-based curriculum to the standards-based curriculum, and it does not mean that those on the standards-based curriculum will not write BECE. They will also write but perhaps the nature and form may change. So please don’t communicate that we are not writing BECE.”

The BECE) is conducted by WAEC and serves as a standard exam for junior high school graduates who are about to enter senior high school.

