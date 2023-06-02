Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has responded to allegations that road repairs at Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, are being carried out solely for political gain ahead of the scheduled bye-election on June 27.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr Owusu-Agyemang dismissed these claims and stated that such road works are a continuous process that would have been undertaken regardless of the election.

“The road works you see at Assin North are works in progress. At the end of the day, the political strategy is to ensure that we prioritise the desires of the residents. Therefore, it is important to expedite the pace of the project, not because of the election. Whether it’s the NDC or NPP, they would both do the same,” Mr Owusu-Agyemang asserted.

Mr Owusu-Agyemang further explained that the procurement process for the road repairs had already been completed, and construction began approximately two years ago.

He emphasised that if the project brings benefits to the constituents, then it is legitimate and should not be attributed solely to the upcoming election.

“If it’s something that will benefit the residents, then I believe it’s also justified. Therefore, I disagree with those claiming that these road repairs are election-related. It is normal to expedite the pace when necessary. The work has already been planned and procured,” Mr Owusu-Agyemang clarified.

The unexpected road construction projects at Assin North, which commenced shortly after the Electoral Commission announced the bye-election date, had left constituents surprised.

However, according to Mr Owusu-Agyemang, the ongoing road repairs are part of a pre-existing development plan and should not be misconstrued as a politically motivated maneuver.

