Globally recognised Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has revealed he is now a father of three in an interview that has left his fans stunned.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with Angela Yee, the singer, real name Oluwatobilola Daniel, disclosed that he welcomed the addition not long ago but he wanted to keep it secret.

Recall Kiss Daniel in 2021 announced the birth of his triplets – Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani – with a yet-to-be-named girlfriend. However, one of the boys, Jamal passed on four days after birth.

The latest addition makes it three strong boys for Kizz Daniel, and though he is excited about the situation, he mentioned that he has parted ways with the mother of his children.

Despite pressure from the host to draw information on his separation, Kizz Daniel remained tight-lipped on the matter.

In simple terms, he explained that “nothing happened, life happened.”

He was, however, quick to add that his children are healthy and happy as they are receiving the best care.

HOT STORIES

Watch video below: