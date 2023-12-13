In a surprising turn of events, popular Nigerian artiste, Kizz Daniel sent social media into a frenzy after he publicly requested for assistance.

Despite his many hit songs and a huge net worth, the musician took to his platform to reveal that his data had run out, sparking an outpouring of support from his dedicated fan base.

He shared his phone number for his fans and well-meaning people to credit his account.

Shockingly, in a matter of minutes, his account was full, prompting him to share a new contact for the donation.

Kizz Daniel later confirmed that, he had been receiving an abundance of data amounting to millions of Naira, which is beyond expectations.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, stating, “Omo acc don full now now, you guys have money ooo pls make it 10m credit alert and I will shock you 🫳.”

As the online community rallied to support Kizz Daniel, the incident showcased the unique bond between the artiste and his fans.