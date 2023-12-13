A 24-year-old man has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians for financial support to aid his kidney treatment.

The patient, Kenneth Adom is in critical condition and needs a kidney transplant urgently.

Adom who bagged a first class degree from a university in India is currently stuck in the country and unable to return to Ghana due to his ill health.

Narrating his ordeal, Adom on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said his brother is willing to donate his kidney but is in dire need of GH₵240,000 before a transplant can be done.

He said he was diagnosed in the first semester of his final year in the university after travelling to India in 2019 through a government scholarship.

Adom explained the condition started off with a blurry vision and had to undergo several clinical tests which revealed that, his kidneys were damaged.

As a Chemical Engineer graduate who was hopeful of returning home to contribute to the growth of the country, Adom said he goes for dialysis three times a week at a cost of GH₵600 for each session which has sustained him till now.

Adom will be grateful to well-meaning Ghanaians who can support him with their widow’s mite through Mobile Money number 0593038769 with the account name Multimedia Group Limited Adom Praiz.

