The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has reiterated his belief that President Akufo-Addo has dismantled all the robust foundations he inherited.

Mr Mahama asserted that this has led to challenges in every sector of Ghana, resulting in hardships for the people.

During his Building Ghana tour and address to the Chief and people of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region, the former President emphasised the urgent need for the NDC to step in and salvage the country from what he perceives as a declining state under the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Expressing his concern that Ghana is facing setbacks under Akufo-Addo’s leadership, Mr Mahama argued that the current administration has comprehensively failed to enhance the well-being of Ghanaians over the past seven years.

“Every sector in the country is under distress, I have said before that the development of a nation is like a baton race but unfortunately, the baton I handed over to Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia fell along the way. So we [NDC] have to come back, pick the baton and continue the race.”

Mr Mahama added: “It is time for someone with experience, someone who has done the work before, it is time for the real men in Ghana to return and pick up the baton and continue the race and that is why the NDC has selected me to return and continue the good works we started.”

