The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe against President Akufo-Addo’s administration, accusing it of steering Ghana into economic turmoil.

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail on Thursday, December 7, 2023, Mr Mahama asserted that President Akufo-Addo’s decision to discard the 40-year National Development Plan, crafted during his tenure has left the country in a dire state.

The former President said this while he was explaining how the NDC’s 24-hour economy proposal, which he said flows from the 40-year National Development Plan would change the country’s trajectory.

“Indeed, its [24-hour economy] roots emanate from the 40-year National Development Plan the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) put together when I was President. Unfortunately, the present government discarded the 40-year plan and replaced it with a Ghana Beyond Aid plan that has turned Ghana into a beggar nation,” he said.

According to him, the initiative is a well thought through policy that will set Ghana on the path of recovery.

The former President further highlighted the significance of the 24-hour economy initiative, emphasizing its inclusion in the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto.

Giving more details about the 24-hour policy, Mr Mahama explained its anchor as an economy operating around the clock with a three-shift work schedule, aimed at transforming Ghana into a self-sufficient and export-led economy.

He clarified that the NDC does not intend to create a command economy with centralised planning, emphasising the party’s adherence to its social democratic ideology.

“There will be no limit to the sectors the 24-hour economy initiative will target. And the benefits will be enormous. Through the 24-hour economy, we will create new, decent, and well-paying jobs for the youth, reduce unemployment, which is a significant challenge, and improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

“Also, the expanded range of operating or working hours will increase productivity and fully utilise all resources, including infrastructure. The 24-hour economy will provide greater flexibility and convenience for workers and allow citizens to access goods and services anytime,” he said.

