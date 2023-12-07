The tree stump of the historic Okomfo Anokye Cola Tree at Feyiase in the Ashanti region which was left in the soil has begun sprouting, one month after the tree was felled on the blind side of the community.

Okyeame Frimpong, a linguist at the Feyiase Traditional Council, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with JoyNews.

The site has however been cordoned to prevent access to the public.

The linguist says purification rites are being performed after the incident described by the traditional authority as “doom and unfortunate”.

A team of researchers from the Crops Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research have also visited the site to study the felled tree.

Historic Cola tree felled on November 7, 2023.

The Okomfo Anokye Cola tree, planted centuries ago, holds historical significance to the Asante Kingdom and serves medicinal purposes for residents living close to the sacred tree.

Known as the Okomfo Anokye Bese, the Feyiase cola tree is believed to have been felled in the middle of the night.

Planted 300 years ago, the cola tree is believed to have grown after the revered chief priest, Okomfo Anokye, spat on the ground while chewing cola nuts as he traveled through the community.

The sacred tree is believed to contain magical powers to cure bareness and heal people of all kinds of ailments and spiritual curses.

The Feyiase community holds some of Asante’s historic events, including their battle with the Denkyiras in the 17th century.

Suspect in court

A man suspected to have felled the tree at Feyiase has met bail conditions after spending close to a month in custody.

The suspect, identified as Solomon Amponsah, was granted a GH¢20,000 bail with one surety by the Atasemanso Circuit Court in November.

But he failed to raise the amount or provide a property commensurate with the bail amount to secure his release.

Prosecution, in court on December 6, revised charges leveled against the suspect from a previous charge of unlawful damage to illicit felling of tree.

However, Solomon Amponsah pleaded not guilty to the new charge.

The case, presided by Judge Gloria Mensah, was adjourned to December 28, 2023, after the prosecution was ordered to file disclosure and other relevant documents pertaining to the trial.