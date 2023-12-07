A Fifa committee which banned former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales from football for three years considered tougher sanctions.

Rubiales, 46, was banned in October after his “inexcusable” behaviour at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final.

He kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0.

“The committee wished to stress that it was tempted to impose more severe sanctions,” said the committee.

In the written grounds of its decision, it was also detailed how Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt is quoted to have said Rubiales “cupped and stroked” England midfielder Laura Coombs’ face and “seemingly forcefully kissed” Lionesses defender Lucy Bronze on the face too.

Rubiales was also seen grabbing his crotch while celebrating Spain’s win. He resigned in September after weeks of refusing to step down.

The Fifa disciplinary committee added: “It was absolutely and categorically expected of him to maintain and embody the highest levels of professionalism, beyond the usual standards, especially at a moment where his country was at the apex level of women’s football.

“In this regard, the committee could not stress enough that – regardless of the emotional state he was in during and after the match – [Rubiales’] behaviour was inexcusable and unacceptable, especially considering his high rank within the football ecosystem at the time.”

In the written grounds, the committee’s reasons for Rubiales’ three-year ban included: