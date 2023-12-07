A Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has revealed that they intend to appoint a coach like South African manager, Pitso Mosimane.

Following the exit of Martin Koopman on mutual grounds due to poor performance, the Phobians are currently without a substantive coach.

Assistant coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru has been named as the interim coach for the Rainbow Club.

Koopman, who was appointed on a two-year deal before the start of the season left the club after recording two wins in 10 matches played.

However, Mr Odotei, who is a former La Dadekotopon Member of Parliament explained that, the club is unable to appoint high-profile coaches because of financial constraints.

“Those of us in charge of Hearts of Oak now, we want to bring someone like Pitso Mosimane. Can we afford him? Do you know how much he was being paid at Al Ahly?” Odotei said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“The point I am trying to make is that when appointing a coach, a lot of considerations come into play. If the fans are patient with us a bit, we believe we will get to a stage where we can attract world-class coaches” he stated.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak who sits 8th on the league log will face rivals, Asante Kotoko this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 13 games.

