Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei says they have no regret Martin Koopman’s appointment did not work.

The 67-year-old was named as Slavko Matic’s successor on a two-year deal before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

After recording two wins out of 10 games, the club announced that they have mutually parted with the club.

However, the assistant coach for the side, Abdul Rahim Bashiru was named as the interim coach for the side.

But Mr Sowah Odotei, who is a former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show said the board has no regret appointing the Dutch trainer.

“First of all, the club never told Martin Koopman not to use certain players and there are no evidence to what he said,” he said.

“When I say that, people say that coaches who have left the club say the same thing but the truth is they are now begging to come but we don’t influence player selection. We thought that by hiring Koopman, he would bring maturity and experience but we have not regretted our decision. We are evaluating the situation but we have no regret,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, kicked out of the MTN FA Cup and sits 8th on the Premier League log with 16 points will face sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 13 games this weekend with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

