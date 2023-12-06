For the second time this season, Scott McTominay scored twice at Old Trafford to secure a precious victory for Manchester United and ease the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Scotland midfielder’s latest effort against Chelsea was not as thrilling as the two he scored in injury-time to beat Brentford in October.

But on a night when United contrived to waste a succession of chances – including a Bruno Fernandes penalty – amid a total of 28 shots, it was just as welcome.

McTominay’s first effort was an instinctive strike from 12 yards as the rebound from Harry Maguire’s blocked header bounced kindly for him.

Then, after Cole Palmer had levelled just before the break, McTominay stole in at the far post to power home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross 21 minutes from time.

He should have had a first career hat-trick after being set up by Antony but scuffed his finish into the ground.

In the end, it didn’t matter, as United survived late Chelsea pressure, including substitute Armando Broja heading against a post.

It was just over 15 years since these two met in a Champions League final, part of a seven-year period where one or the other ended up as Premier League title winners.

The bragging rights on this occasion only secured the hosts a move up to sixth spot, while the visitors remained 10th.

It also extended United’s recent dominance in these matches to 12 games, while Chelsea’s wait for an away win will now extend beyond 11 years.