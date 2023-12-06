Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars has announced the appointment of Frimpong Manso as the new head coach for the side.

The Asante Kotoko legend replaces Michael Osei who has been shown exit after a poor run of results in the ongoing 2023/24 season.

The Miners confirmed Manso’s appointment via a social media post for the rest of the season with an option to extend.

The experienced gaffer will hope to turn things around for the club following their difficult start of the season.

The team has 12 points after playing 13 matches in the Ghana Premier League this season which leave them in the relegation zone.

Frimpong Manso’s first game is against FC Samartex 1996 this weekend in the matchday 13 games.

Manso recently cut ties with newly-promoted side Bofoakwa Tano, having joined them at the beginning of the season.

The former Ghana international defender was adjudged coach of the month for September following an explosive start to the 2023-24 campaign.