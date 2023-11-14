Hearts of Oak and head coach Martin Koopman have decided to part ways amicably, marking the end of a brief five-month tenure.

Koopman, a Dutch manager, assumed the role ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

After overseeing 10 games, the Phobians find themselves in the 11th position on the Premier League table, securing 12 points through two wins, six draws, and two defeats.

The 67-year-old, who had inked a two-year deal, faced mounting pressure following a goalless draw against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

In response to growing speculation, Hearts of Oak officially announced their mutual separation from Martin Koopman in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

In the wake of this development, Assistant Coach Abdul Bashiru has been appointed to take charge on an interim basis.

Despite the recent draw against Legon Cities, Koopman remained resolute, stating, “Listen, I am not afraid to be sacked, and that is the first thing. If I will be afraid to get sacked, then I will not be in this business.”

He emphasized his belief in his coaching abilities and expressed confidence in his capacity to work with the team.

Koopman, who succeeded Slavko Matic, faced the challenge of improving the team’s performance after fans’ dissatisfaction led to Matic’s departure in the previous season.

Before joining Hearts of Oak, Koopman had garnered experience working with AS Vita Club, FC Den Bosch, and BV Veendam.

The club, now under interim leadership, looks ahead to the remainder of the season with expectations of a positive turnaround.

