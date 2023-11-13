Embattled coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman, says he is not scared of getting sacked after a slow start in the season.

The Dutch gaffer who was appointed as the new trainer for the Ghana Premier League giants has come under pressure after recording two wins, six draws and two defeats after 10 games played into the 2023/24 season. The Phobians sit 11th on the league table with 12 points.

Having been held at home by Legon Cities in the matchday 10 games at the Accra Sports Stadium, Koopman, addressing the media after being quizzed if he is scared of getting sacked insisted that he is not scared of losing his job.

“Listen, I am not afraid to be sacked and that is the first thing. If I will be afraid to get sacked, then I will not be in this business. I was a professional footballer for many years and am now a football coach, but if you are afraid, you don’t venture into football coaching” he said after the game.

“I believe in my qualities and I think I am the coach who can work with this team so I am not afraid to get sacked, never. If they make a decision that is fine and I must respect that but I have a contract with the club and that is what I will say,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Accra Lions in the matchday 11 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT and will hope to record their third win of the season.

