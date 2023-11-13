Parents have been tasked to create a conducive environment at home for their children and nurture their love n and passion for learning and reading to help produce great future leaders

The Group Chairman of the First Sky Group of Companies, Eric Seddy Kutortse advised a guest speaker during the 70th Anniversary celebrations of the Kpando Secondary School held on the school premises

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse noted that the active involvement of parents in their children’s education, supporting their academic pursuits, and fostering their love for reading and exploration are essential steps in ensuring quality education

”A parent is undoubtedly the first teacher in a child’s life. I would like to therefore appeal to parents to endeavour to create a conducive environment at home for their children and nurture their love and passion for learning. Active involvement of parents in their children’s education, supporting their academic pursuits and fostering their love for reading and exploration are essential steps in ensuring quality education” Mr. Eric Seddy Kutortse said

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse said A Collective Responsibility,” highlights the moral obligation to ensure that quality education reaches every child as a basic right and the responsibility for quality education reaches beyond the classroom and that It is the collective duty to help these children in their time of need, to provide them with the support and care they urgently require

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortese said policymakers and governments have crucial roles to play in the country to attain the desired quality education.” As stated by a former United Nations Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, “Education is a human right with immense power to transform. On its foundation rests the cornerstone of freedom, democracy and sustainable development “ he said.

However, he said Education is not and should not be the sole responsibility of teachers and parents, but a collective, deliberate, and active effort from all stakeholders adding that there is a need to examine the key points on the seminal importance of quality education as a collective responsibility and collaboration, and how we can all contribute to its realization

Mr Eric Kutortse said that the role of teachers is fundamental and pivotal in attaining quality education in Ghana and that teachers are the ones who foster critical thinking, curiosity, and creativity in students It is their responsibility to ensure that education is inclusive, engaging, and empowering for all learners.

”Again, it is the duty and obligation of teachers to serve as good role models for students. To our dear dedicated teachers, I doff my hat to you, for your sacrifices, devotion, and dedication to duty in our nation. It is therefore imperative for teachers to be adequately remunerated and motivated to have enough time to train and mold our future generations”Mr Kutortse said

Mr. Eric Kutortse commended the old students for doing a lot for the development of their Almar mater and urged them to do even more to bring more development to the school,

Mr Kutortse who is an old student suggested an infrastructure development fund by the old students of 100 cedis quarterly he said in five years they should be able to raise above GH¢ 40,000,00[40 million Ghana cedis].

He however donated donate GH¢500, 000 (10%) of the seed fund to motivate others to also do it.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Charles Evans Apreku said the grades of the students over the years keep improving and the Kpando Secondary School was adjudged the best SHS in the Volta Region.

Mr. Charles Evans Apreku said improving performances is as a result of effective teaching and learning, monitoring, supervision, and discipline.

The Paramount Chief of Kpando, Okpekpewuokpe , Akpinifia Dagadu IX who was the Chairman for the occasion said Kpando Secondary School has been a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless students who have passed through the determination and perseverance of the students, teachers and the community at large.

Okpekpewuokpe , Akpinifia Dagadu IX said the Kpando Secondary School has played a significant role in shaping the lives of individuals and contributing to the development of the community.