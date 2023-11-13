Legon Cities head coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has praised their game plan against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

His comments come after holding the Phobians to a goalless game at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 10 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after the game, the former Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies gaffer said their game plan worked and also praised his players for the hard-fought point.

“Our planned work. We wanted to win but for the timely clearance from Ampadu,” he said.

“A point here is okay for us. Now, we have to turn our attention to the game against Chelsea in Berekum. Credit to my boys. I am proud of them,” he added.

The draw leave Legon Cities at 12th on the league with 12 points. Hearts of Oak meanwhile sit 11th on the summit with 12 points.

Legon Cities will be hosted by Berekum Chelsea while Hearts of Oak face Accra Lions all in the matchday 11 games.

READ ALSO