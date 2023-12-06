Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei has pledged that the Phobians will give a good performance against their rivals, Asante Kotoko.

The Rainbow Club will clash with the Porcupine Warriors in the matchday 13 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The former CAF Champions League winners have been unconvincing in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and after 12 games played, the club sit 9th on the league log with 16 points with three wins, three losses and seven draws.

But the former Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon says they will exhibit a good performance against their bitterest rivals this weekend.

“We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches. We are confident of the potential of this team and we will give a good account of ourselves” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

He also called on the fans to remain calm and stay positive ahead of the game.

“The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko.

The league is competitive but we will give a good account of ourselves. Our performance does not reflect our investment but we will come good on Sunday,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

READ ALSO