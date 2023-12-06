Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe has insisted nobody can force the current board to leave office.

The current board which is led by Togbe Afede XIV as the chairman, Alhaji Akanbi and Vincent Sowah Odotei have come under pressure for the club’s poor performance in recent years.

Hearts of Oak in the last decade has won a Premier League trophy and two FA Cup trophies.

In the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians have recorded three wins, seven draws and three defeats which leave them at the 8th on the league log with 16 points.

Despite the calls for the board to be dissolved, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President says they will not bow to the pressure of the fans to leave office.

“Let me make it clear and I keep saying that no one can force the present board to leave the scene. If you feel you want to run the club go and buy more shares than the present leadership and then you can form your own board it is as simple as that,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“The club at the moment is in the hands of a person who has been able to buy more shares. I have myself told supporters if they claim they have a support of 18 million, they have to buy at least 1 cedi each and maybe they can be able to out the present leader.

That is what they have to do and in every civilized country that is what is done. Otherwise, Chelsea will not sit down and have someone come from Russia to come and fund Chelsea so are the other clubs who are been funded by the Arabian countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will face Asante Kotoko in the matchday 13 games this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.

READ ALSO