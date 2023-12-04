Board Members of Hearts of Oak have opened up on the reason behind the appointment of Martin Koopman.

The Dutch manager was appointed as the head coach for the Ghana Premier League side before the start of the ongoing 2023/24 season.

However, after a difficult start, the club mutually parted ways with the 67-year-old after just four months in charge of the club.

Koopman recorded only two wins and six goals scored in 10 Ghana Premier League matches.

The leadership of the club have been criticized by the fans with some calling for their sack.

However, in a press conference held on Monday which was led by Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Akanbi and Vincent Sowah-Odotei, explained why Koopman was appointed.

“We went in for Martin Koopman because we were looking for a coach with maturity and a coach with experience. He came up on top of the list of coaches before he was hired” they said.

Hearts of Oak after being kicked out of the MTN FA Cup suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the matchday 12 games of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians will hope to return to winning ways when they face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 13 games on Sunday, December 10.

READ ALSO