President of Medeama Sporting Club, Moses Armah Parker has assured his side will play in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions defeated Algerian side, CR Belouizdad to record their first win of the competition at the Baba Yara Stadium last weekend after losing 3-0 to Al Ahly in their opener.

Speaking after the game, Moses Armah praised the playing body for the hard-fought win and added that, they will advance to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

“My players performed admirably against CR Belouizdad, they were enthusiastic going into the game, which aided us,” he told the press after the game.

“We’re going all out against the Young Africans, and we’re going to win.We (Medeama SC) are going to qualify for the group, and I want to take this opportunity to thank the people of Kumasi. I am still asking them to support us this Friday, and we will not let them down. Medeama will, without a doubt, advance to the quarterfinals,” he added.

Medeama SC will take on Young Africans S.C. in the next Group D game at the Baba Yara stadium on Friday, December 8 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

