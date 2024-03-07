Nigerian music sensation, Kizz Daniel has sent epic replies to his fans who made unsavory comments about his wife.

The singer, known to be private revealed that, he married the love of his life in a private ceremony in 2020.

Sharing a glimpse of his marital bliss, Kizz Daniel posted a video of himself and his wife in a lovey-dovey moment.

However, amidst the admiration, some fans couldn’t help but express their opinions, with one claiming that, the marriage will not last.

Undeterred by the comment, Kizz Daniel delivered an epic reply, stating, “E go last pass original charger my darling.”

However, the conversation didn’t end there, as another female fan urged Kizz Daniel to leave his wife for her.

The singer asked, “Can you wake up around 4:30 to make breakfast? Can you tolerate my bad habits? Very bad habits?”