One of the hottest songs on the planet now is ‘Cough (Odo)’ by Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel.

The singer has finally revealed why he chose a Ghanaian word for the title of his song.

He explained to Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy that his choice for a Twi word ‘Odo’ which translates to ‘love’, stems from the realization of how much Ghanaian fans were endeared to his preceding single, ‘Buga’.

“Buga stayed at number 1 in Ghana the longest, out of all the African countries. So I was like ‘big love to Ghana’,” Kizz Daniel disclosed.

The song, which currently has 91 million views on YouTube, enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and was streamed by millions of Ghanaians.

Kizz Daniel, who is billed to perform at the 2022 Qatar World Cup this month, will later be in Ghana for his ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’ concert at the Untamed Empire Event Garden in Accra.

The event is scheduled for December 23, 2022, powered by Joy Entertainment and has already proven to be one of the most-anticipated concerts for the ‘December in GH’ line-up.

According to Kizz Daniel, he hasn’t “been to Ghana in a while, it’s been like five years”, and he “can’t wait to come back home”.

He stated, “I am really excited, Ghana it’s been a while, I miss you, and I want to come back home. I need you to accept me. I promise you, it’s going to be an epic experience”.

Organizers of the event, Play Network Africa and Pepperdem Worldwide Entertainment have announced that Ghanaian acts, Kidi, Gyakie, Camidoh and Herman Suede will also perform live at the ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’ concert, come December 23.

“My brothers out there are coming to support me as well, so I can’t wait to see you guys. Let’s make it a memorable day for myself and for you guys,” Kizz Daniel told host Lexis Bill on Wednesday, November 16.

MORE: