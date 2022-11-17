Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has set the internet on fire with her latest photos.

The evergreen actress has left social media users in awe after displaying her flawless skin.

She was spotted in orange and black lingerie with a blue and white bucket hat to match.

The lingerie gave way to her curvy shape and hot thighs.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared the photos captioned; Much deserved peace and calm!