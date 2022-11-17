Former Black Stars management committee member, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, has insisted that he has never influenced player call-up to the national team.

The issue of player influence on the national team has been a problem for the past and present leadership of the Ghana Football Association.

Recently, former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, speaking in an interview, revealed that he had a tough time with the final decision on inviting players to the national team.

However, speaking in an interview, the Tema Youth owner insisted that he has never influenced call-ups to the national team.

“During days at the Ghana Football Association [GFA], no one can influence a player call-up,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“When Avram Grant was in charge of the Black Stars, we only had a problem with him when he called an injured player for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

“When we sat him done, he explained and rationalized his decision, and George Afriyie among other members of the Executive Committee insisted the coach must be allowed to do his job,” he added.