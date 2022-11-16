Owner and bankroller of Tema Youth FC, Winfred Osei Kweku Palmer, says the Black Stars lack quality to make an impact at the 2022 World Cup.

On Monday, Otto Addo announced a 26-man squad for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.

With the Black Stars set to kick off their first game against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha as their opener in Group H, Palmer has implored Ghanaians not to be optimistic about the Black Stars.

According to him, the team lacks quality and does not see them going beyond the group phase.

“Don’t be too optimistic about Black Stars’ chances ahead of the World Cup,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“This squad lacks quality. What we had in 2006, 2010, and 2014 cannot be compared to what we have today.

READ ALSO

“Only two players have played in the World Cup. The rest of the 24 players have never been there before which is a major issue and has its own implications and 19 of these players have not played collectively.

“In the past, the players that emerged played for the national for about 15 years but we can’t say the same thing for what we have today,” he added.

Ghana has opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in a friendly on November 17.

The Black Stars will arrive in Doha for the tournament on November 19.