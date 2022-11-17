Gospel musician Brother Sammy says he prefers to associate himself with unbelievers rather than believers.

According to him, affiliating with and engaging in similar activities with sinners helps win souls for Christ.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the ‘Allahu Akbar’ hitmaker stated that he sometimes gets encouragement from unbelievers.

“I love to walk with the sinners more than those who claim they are believers, because there’s no righteous person on earth. We’re all sinners except God. The Bible states that children of the dark are wiser than those of the light,” he said.

Brother Sammy said most of his hit songs are collaborations he had with secular musicians, admitting that they have more followers on social media than gospel musicians.

The musician also noted that he has never smoked, even though he associates with drug dealers.

“When I first moved to my house, it was a new site and burglars were disturbing me. But there were some ‘wee smokers’ in the neighbourhood that complained I don’t like greeting them. When I got closer to them and started to converse with them on a frequent basis, my problem stopped.”

He went on to say that pastors in recent years have turned Christianity into a frightening religion for most people.

“Nowadays, they use Christianity to scare people. They’ve made Christianity so hard, and that’s why some pastors are cheating people. A church member cannot go to a pastor for counselling without paying an amount of money because they’ve made themselves scary,” he indicated.

However, he urged pastors to be “simple, free, and don’t scare people with Christianity.”

Recently, there have been makeup photos of Diana Asamoah on social media, leading to criticisms,

Speaking on the show, Broda Sammy further revealed that he is the brain behind Diana Asamoah’s new look.

The ‘Samaria Obaano’ hit maker recounted that the song was dedicated to Diana Asamoah as a sign of love.

